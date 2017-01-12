Two Delaware Poultry Growers Receive Delaware Environmental Stewardship Award

Stakeholders Seek Canyon Designation Withdrawal OCEAN CITY — Two weeks after the National Aquarium expressed a willingness to consider withdrawing an application to designate the Baltimore Canyon as a national marine sanctuary, a coalition of local marina owners and boat captains last week fired off a letter seeking to hold him to his word. In October, National Aquarium officials announced… Read more »

Ocean City May Drop Free Inlet Parking Time From 30 To 20 Minutes OCEAN CITY — Resort transportation officials this week approved a number of recommendations to tweak the paid parking systems including an adjustment of the time frame at the Inlet lot. Following up on an earlier discussion from December, the Transportation Committee on Tuesday resumed discussions on how best to adjust the paid parking systems at…

Ocean City, Company Reach Compromise To Keep Cell Towers Out Of Residential Districts OCEAN CITY — After an apparent compromise that will prevent dozens of cell phone towers, some as tall as 38 feet, in many residential areas throughout the town, resort officials this week unanimously approved a franchise agreement to allow for the installation of a network of towers expected to expand bandwidth and improve service in…