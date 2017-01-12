The Evolution Of The Bayside

Much of Ocean City’s bayside was still undeveloped in this aerial view of 53rd to 54th streets in the mid-1970s.

Boulden’s Marina — today the site of Beach World, Chauncey’s Surf-O-Rama and Bayside Rentals — is in the center of the photo while the large grassy area is now occupied by the San Remo Condominium.

The small island in the background is today part of Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill, which features a white sandy beach with open air dining. The Candy Kitchen has remained on 53rd Street for over 40 years.

Photo courtesy of Bruce Boulden