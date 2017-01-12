War On The Shore Tourney Underway

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team this weekend will host its annual War on the Shore tournament featuring some of the top players from across the region.

War on the Shore, long a staple on Maryland’s prep wrestling winter schedule, gets underway today with around two dozen of the top teams from the mid-Atlantic region competing. Friday’s action at Decatur will feature preliminary bouts in every division with matches held practically around the clock through Saturday. The event concludes on Saturday evening with championship bouts in each weight class.

War on the Shore used to be held in mid-December, providing a tune-up of sorts for the Seahawks and other teams, but has been moved to the Martin Luther King holiday weekend in recent years. The tournament gets underway this afternoon with preliminary matches in each weight class beginning around 3:30 p.m. and quarterfinals and consolation matches starting as late as 9:15 p.m. The action will resume around 10 a.m. on Saturday with semifinals and championship bouts in each weight division beginning around 5:30 p.m.