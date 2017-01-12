Wilde Charitable Foundation Announces $25,000 Pledge To Worcester County Library Foundation

The Wilde Charitable Foundation has announced a pledge of $25,000 to the Worcester County Library Foundation for the new Berlin Branch of the Worcester County Library. In recognition of the donation, the Wilde Charitable Foundation will receive the naming opportunity for the Children’s Room Reading Circle and the Loft and Maker Space to be located within the new library.

“The Reading Circle is a fitting way to honor Patricia C. Wilde, my grandmother, who enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the library. She would love the joy the new space will continue to bring to other grandparents, parents and children alike,” said Ryan Wilde. “The Loft Area and Maker Space will provide access and exposure to cutting-edge technology and education.”

Pictured, from left, are Hugh Wilde; Toni Wilde; Ron Cascio, President of the Worcester County Library Board of Trustees; Ryan Wilde; and Ross Wilde. Submitted Photos