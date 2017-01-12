Wor-Wic Community College 77th Entrance-Level Law Enforcement Class Graduates

Worcester County and Wicomico County law enforcement officers who graduated in the 77th entrance-level law enforcement class of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy operated by Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury from were, on left from left, Samuel D. Faggert, Jessica C. Johnson and Corwin D. Vincent of the Ocean City Police Department.

Wicomico County law enforcement officers who graduated from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury were, on right front from left, Kevin M. Perretta and Dylan L. Tawes of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office; and, back, Nicholas D. Bierman, Jonathan E. Kidd and Geoffrey T. Wells of the Salisbury Police Department and Christopher K. Newton of the Fruitland Police Department.