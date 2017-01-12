Worcester Prep Seventh-Graders Solve Coding Puzzles During Computer Science Education Week

Worcester Prep seventh-grader Natalie Brushmiller works to solve a coding puzzle during Computer Science Education Week. Mrs. Corron’s Grade 7 class learned to use two free apps, Lightbot and LEGO® MINDSTORMS® Fix Factory, that teach basic commands to introduce kids to coding.