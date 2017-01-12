Worcester Prep Students Participated In An Hour Of Code

In honor of Computer Science Education Week, Dec. 5-11, Worcester Prep students participated in an Hour of Code, a global grassroots campaign that helps children understand the importance of coding and programming. Above, senior Julie Talbert of Allen and second-graders Alyson Ray and Haven Harrison work together to navigate the Wonder Dash robot during Computer Science Education Week.