Baltimore Canyon Sanctuary Designation Effort Officially Dropped

by
BaltimoreCanyon_WithdrawlLetter_013017

OCEAN CITY — In a letter this week to NOAA, National Aquarium CEO John C. Racanelli said, “we have decided to withdraw our nomination for the Baltimore Canyon, our nation’s first urban national marine sanctuary.”
Full story coming.

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.