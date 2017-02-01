Baltimore Canyon Sanctuary Designation Effort Officially Dropped

Should Social Media Be Used As Government Tool To Gauge Public Opinion? BERLIN – When Berlin resident Bill Todd came up with the concept of renaming the town’s newest park for a popular mailman, one of the first things he did was share the idea on Facebook. The positive comments posted by his social media followers were enough to convince him to launch a more formal effort…. Read more »

Beach Ball Water Tower Now In Operation; Two Others Being Drained Before Razing OCEAN CITY — Ocean City's downtown landscape will see another significant change in the coming weeks when two existing water towers are dismantled and the third with a beach ball paint job goes into service. Last year, a new municipal water tower was constructed at 1st Street and St. Louis Avenue and was later adorned…

Aquarium Drops Canyon Effort In Response To Local Concerns; Officials Pleased With Outcome OCEAN CITY — The National Aquarium this week officially withdrew its application to designate the Baltimore Canyon as a national marine sanctuary, ending months of trepidation about future access to the heart of the resort's multi-million dollar fishing industry. In October, National Aquarium officials announced they were seeking an Urban National Sanctuary designation for the…