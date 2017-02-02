A Week In Business – February 3, 2017

Members and staff from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® participated in the 2017 Maryland Association of REALTORS® Lobby Day in Annapolis. This annual event is an opportunity for REALTOR® and affiliate members to meet with their individual state senators and delegates to discuss real estate and homeowner issues. CAR joined over 350 REALTORS® and affiliates from across the state to meet with their legislators and discuss issues and bills that impact Maryland’s real estate industry. Pictured, from left, are Mickey Lobb; Government & Public Affairs Director Sarah Rayne; Board member and Government Affairs and RPAC Committee Chair Joseph Wilson; Board member Grace Masten; Sen. Jim Mathias; Past President Vicki Harmon; President Don Bailey; Vice President Terrence McGowan; and Board member Brandon Johnson.

Submitted Photos

Chief Operating Officer Named

BERLIN – Blue Water Development Corporation, a real estate developer specializing in commercial and hospitality properties operating in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, has named Bob Thompson as chief operating officer.

In his new role, Thompson, an executive with more than 25 years of experience building and managing organizations in a range of industries, will oversee operations of the Berlin-based development firm and its extensive portfolio of properties including three luxury RV resorts, four hotels, and three recreational venues.

Thompson joins Blue Water from Ocean Pines Association Inc., where he served as general manager and chief administrative officer since 2010 managing operations for the community of 12,000 year-round residents and 25,000 seasonal residents and vacationers.

“As we continue to expand and grow our portfolio with acquisitions, we recognized the need to bring in an executive member of our team with a management style that is both pragmatic and disciplined,” said Blue Water Development co-founder Todd Burbage. “Bob’s operations experience, combined with his finance and military background, is a great fit for our vision and will bring a positive energy and expertise to Blue Water.”

Thompson said, “I’m excited to be part of an extremely dynamic and growing world-class organization that has done so much for the community,” Thompson said. “The Burbages have built an impressive portfolio of properties and assembled an extremely strong management team employing hundreds of people throughout the Eastern Shore. Everything this company does is first class, and I look forward to being a part of its continued growth.”

Top Sales Honor

BERLIN – Hileman Real Estate has announced that Bethany Drew and Terri Bradford and their Power of 2 Team have achiev-ed the top sales position for 2016 among the over 1,000 members of the Coastal Association of Realtors, the professional real estate organization that serves the tri-county region.

Drew and Bradford sold 152 homes and condos with over $27 million in sales volume in Maryland and Del-aware.

Drew and Bradford are celebrating their 10th year working together as a team as well as their 30-plus years of combined real estate experience. They attribute their continued increasing success to their extensive cutting edge sales marketing program, staying on top of industry changes and excellent customer service.

“We know we are doing something extraordinary in our industry when satisfied buyer and seller clients continue to refer their family and friends to us time after time,” Drew said.