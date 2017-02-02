Buckingham Elementary Second-Grade Class Collects Socks For The Homeless

Buckingham Elementary students in Mrs. Moniodis’s second-grade class collected socks for the homeless.  Children donated 66 pairs of new socks to those in need this winter. Pictured, from left, are Jackson Castellanos-Nieves, Eric Mitchell, Mason Kohler, Macey Humphress, Ave McGlothin, Ellie Newberger and Kruti Patel.