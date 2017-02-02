Cops And Courts – February 3, 2017

Two Arrested For Breaking, Entering

OCEAN CITY — Two Salisbury men were charged with breaking and entering last weekend after allegedly kicking in the front door of a store in downtown Ocean City.

Around 9:50 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of Baltimore Avenue downtown for a reported breaking and entering in progress. An Ocean City municipal bus driver had called into the emergency radio channels reporting she had seen two white males and a female kicking in the front door of the Ocean City Party Market. The bus driver told police the front door of the business was shattered and the two men had walked east on Somerset Street toward the Boardwalk while the female suspect sat on a bus stop at Somerset Street and Baltimore Avenue.

An OCPD officer arrived on the scene and observed three men with clothing matching the description provided by the bus driver walking north on the Boardwalk near Talbot Street. Another OCPD officer brought to the scene the bus driver who positively identified the suspects. The suspects were identified as Shane Kulp, 21, and Jesse Shipley, 21, both of Salisbury.

The witness said she observed Shipley was the suspect who kicked the door to the business several times, while Kulp appeared to be the lookout. The unidentified female was seen with Kulp and Shipley at the time of the break-in, but had left the scene and waited at the bus stop. The third male found walking with Shipley and Kulp had not been seen doing anything illegal.

Both Shipley and Kulp were interviewed by OCPD officers and both denied any wrongdoing, or even knowing what the offices were talking about. However, when OCPD officers interviewed the female suspect, she reportedly told police she had heard Kulp and Shipley talking about going into the closed store and “getting some stuff.” The female told police she crossed the street and then heard the front glass door of the store breaking. About that time, the Ocean City bus driver backed up her vehicle to observe.

Further investigation revealed the intent of Shipley and Kulp was to enter the closed store and steal items. Shipley allegedly kicked in the front door and he and Kulp fled the scene after the vigilant bus driver observed the crime. Based on the evidence, Kulp and Shipley were charged with breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property.

Hiding In Dumpster

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury man was arrested on drug and weapons charges last weekend after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop before being found by police in a nearby dumpster.

Around 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were on patrol in the area of 32nd Street and Coastal Highway when they observed a vehicle make a U-turn from the far left lane without utilizing the turn lane. The officers stopped the vehicle going northbound at 33rd Street and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger side.

The officers approached the vehicle and asked the front seat passenger, identified as Davon Jones, 18, of Salisbury, to exit. According to police reports, Jones exited the vehicle and ran west across Coastal Highway toward a convenience store on the opposite side. OCPD officers pursued Jones on foot and were able to locate him hiding in a dumpster at an adjacent condominium building.

OCPD officers searched the vehicle and located a fixed-blade knife in a black sheath under the front passenger seat. Police also located a digital scale in Jones’ jacket pocket. OCPD officers reported the knife was in Jones’ reach during the traffic stop and he was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

During a search conducted as part of the booking process, OCPD officers located a large rock of suspected crack cocaine concealed in Jones’ sock. As a result, Jones was also charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

Scrapping With Security

OCEAN CITY — A Pocomoke man was arrested on assault and other charges last weekend after allegedly scrapping with family friends of an underage female he was attempting to get into a midtown bar.

Around 12:30 a .m. last Saturday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a midtown bar to assist security personnel with an unruly suspect. OCPD officers arrived to find bar security holding down the suspect, later identified as Kavon Rowley, 22, of Pocomoke. Officers attempted to take Rowley into custody, but only after verbal threats of the use of a taser did he cooperate.

The investigation revealed Rowley and an underage female were attempting to gain entry into the bar, but the female was denied because she was in possession of a fake ID. About the same time the underage girl was being turned away, friends of the female’s family were leaving the bar and confirmed she was too young. The family friends then began to verbally accost Rowley because he was attempting to get her into the bar, according to police reports.

Bar staff then detained and separated Rowley from the other party because it appeared it might escalate into a physical confrontation. According to police reports, security staff was able to calm Rowley and he began to walk away, but then turned and walked toward one of the other men. The other man then shoved Rowley, knocking him back several feet.

After the two were separated, Rowley again regrouped and charged at one of the other men, striking him in the mouth with a closed fist. Bar security wrestled Rowley to the ground. While security staff was wrestling Rowley to the ground, he allegedly clawed at one of the doormen, scratching his neck, and then spit in the eye of the same doorman. Rowley was charged with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Stun Gun, Knives Found During Stop

OCEAN CITY — Two Wicomico County men were arrested on weapons charges last week after an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer located a stun gun and knife in his vehicle during a welfare check.

Around 4:50 p.m. last Thursday, an OCPD officer patrolling near 67th Street was approached by a citizen who reported a suspicious woman who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics wandering around a nearby hotel parking lot. The officer located the woman leaning into the passenger side window of a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. The officer approached the vehicle on foot and made contact with the individual in the driver’s seat, identified as Phillip Taylor, Jr., 19, of Bivalve.

According to police reports, the officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked Taylor if he had any drugs or weapons inside the vehicle. Taylor told police he had a stun gun, or taser, in the vehicle that belonged to him, while the front seat passenger, identified as Nicholas Lopez, 18, of Hebron, told police he was in possession of a knife.

The officer searched the vehicle and located what appeared to be a flashlight, except where the bulb would normally be located were two prongs. According to police reports, Taylor instructed the officer on how to activate the weapon and when the officer turned the device on, it produced a bright light and a loud zapping noise, according to police reports.

A continued search of the vehicle turned up a backpack behind the driver’s seat that contained an orange-handled spring-loaded switchblade knife. Taylor admitted the stun gun and the knife located in the backpack belonged to him. He told police he lived in a rough area of Salisbury and kept the weapons for his protection, and that he wasn’t sure if they were illegal or not.

A continued search revealed a second knife matching the same description and near the front passenger seat. Lopez admitted the knife was his and he was also arrested. Both were charged with carrying concealed dangerous weapons.

Traffic Stop Nets Gun Replica Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A West Ocean City man was arrested on drunk-driving and weapons charges last week after getting pulled over for an expired registration in downtown Ocean City.

Around 12:50 a.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling on St. Louis Avenue around 10th Street observed a vehicle with expired Delaware tags. The officer followed the vehicle south to around 1st Street where it reportedly crossed the center yellow lines and continued under the bridge. The officer stopped the vehicle around Somerset Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Justin Dipaola, 31, of West Ocean City and observed the black stock of a rifle sticking out from behind a picture frame on the rear floorboards. Dipaolo told police the weapon belonged to a friend who had lent him the vehicle and that he believed it was a paint ball gun. However, when the officer removed the weapon, it turned out to be a replica of an M-4 carbine assault rifle that had no orange safety tip and perfectly matched the description of an M-4 carbine assault rifle. Further inspection revealed it was capable of firing BBs.

According to police reports, Dipaolo exhibited signs of intoxication and did not pass field sobriety tests to the officer’s satisfaction. He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and carrying or transporting a gun replica within city limits.