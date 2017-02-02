Decatur Girls Rout Eagles, Improve To 16-1

Decatur’s Sarah Engle (11) and Savannah Schultz (23) work the ball around the perimeter during Tuesday’s 42-18 win over Snow Hill at home. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team beat county rival Snow Hill, 42-18, on Tuesday for its ninth straight win to improve to 16-1 on the season.

The Seahawks scored early and often against the Eagles, building an early lead and coasting to the 42-18 win. Amya Mumford got the Seahawks off to a quick start in the first quarter for an early 4-0 lead. Grace Beres made it 6-0 with a rebound and layup and then Savannah Schultz stole the ball and converted an easy layup for an 8-0 lead.

Another layup by Mumford made it 10-0 before Snow Hill got on the board with two foul shots with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Lexie VanKirk made a jumper with two minutes left in the first to make it 12-2, but Snow Hill got a steal and converted down the other end to close the gap to 12-4 just before the quarter ended.

Decatur began to blow the game out in the second quarter with a big run. Schultz made it 14-4 with a short jumper and Sarah Engle forced another turnover and converted the layup to make it 18-4. Mumford scored again to up the lead to 20-4. During the end of the scoring barrage, Mumford hit VanKirk with a perfect assist under the basket to make it 23-4 and Engle made a long jumper to push the lead to 24-4. Mumford added two more free throws just before the half as Decatur took a 26-4 lead into intermission.

In the third quarter, VanKirk led a fast break with Mumford on the receiving end this time to quickly make it 28-4. Snow Hill answered with a long three-pointer to cut the lead to 28-7, but Engle responded with a jumper to extend the lead to 30-7. Another steal and layup by Beres made it 32-7 and Mumford sunk two more free throws to extend the lead to 34-7.

Snow Hill made a mini-run of its own largely against Decatur’s bench, scoring on three straight trips to cut the lead to 34-13, but Madison Jones halted the run with a long jumper to extend the lead to 36-13. Both teams added a couple more baskets during mop-up time in the fourth and the Seahawks cruised to the 42-18 win.