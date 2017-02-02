Decatur Girls Rout Eagles, Improve To 16-1

by
Decatur’s Sarah Engle (11) and Savannah Schultz (23) work the ball around the perimeter during Tuesday’s 42-18 win over Snow Hill at home. Photo by Shawn Soper
Decatur’s Sarah Engle (11) and Savannah Schultz (23) work the ball around the perimeter during Tuesday’s 42-18 win over Snow Hill at home. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team beat county rival Snow Hill, 42-18, on Tuesday for its ninth straight win to improve to 16-1 on the season.

The Seahawks scored early and often against the Eagles, building an early lead and coasting to the 42-18 win. Amya Mumford got the Seahawks off to a quick start in the first quarter for an early 4-0 lead. Grace Beres made it 6-0 with a rebound and layup and then Savannah Schultz stole the ball and converted an easy layup for an 8-0 lead.

Another layup by Mumford made it 10-0 before Snow Hill got on the board with two foul shots with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Lexie VanKirk made a jumper with two minutes left in the first to make it 12-2, but Snow Hill got a steal and converted down the other end to close the gap to 12-4 just before the quarter ended.

Decatur’s Amya Mumford converts a free throw in the second quarter against Snow Hill on Tuesday. The Seahawks routed the Eagles, 42-18. Photo by Shawn Soper

Decatur’s Amya Mumford converts a free throw in the second quarter against Snow Hill on Tuesday. The Seahawks routed the Eagles, 42-18.
Photo by Shawn Soper

Decatur began to blow the game out in the second quarter with a big run. Schultz made it 14-4 with a short jumper and Sarah Engle forced another turnover and converted the layup to make it 18-4. Mumford scored again to up the lead to 20-4. During the end of the scoring barrage, Mumford hit VanKirk with a perfect assist under the basket to make it 23-4 and Engle made a long jumper to push the lead to 24-4. Mumford added two more free throws just before the half as Decatur took a 26-4 lead into intermission.

In the third quarter, VanKirk led a fast break with Mumford on the receiving end this time to quickly make it 28-4. Snow Hill answered with a long three-pointer to cut the lead to 28-7, but Engle responded with a jumper to extend the lead to 30-7. Another steal and layup by Beres made it 32-7 and Mumford sunk two more free throws to extend the lead to 34-7.

Snow Hill made a mini-run of its own largely against Decatur’s bench, scoring on three straight trips to cut the lead to 34-13, but Madison Jones halted the run with a long jumper to extend the lead to 36-13. Both teams added a couple more baskets during mop-up time in the fourth and the Seahawks cruised to the 42-18 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.