Decatur Solid In Latest Bayside Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in strong performances in the Bayside Conference meet last week placing several athletes in individual events.

The Decatur boys finished fifth among the 14 schools represented in the meet, while the Decatur girls also finished fifth among the 13 teams represented. On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Dori Krasner finished eighth in the 1,600. Peyton Dunham finished eighth in the 3,200 and Claire Billings finished third in the 500. Adrianna Serpe finished seventh in the 55-meter hurdles, while Jessica Wharton finished 10th. Krasner finished sixth in the 800, while Brigitte Ardis was eighth. In the field events, Bethany Williams finished second in the high jump, while Jillian Mitrecic was second in the pole vault.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Kevin Beck was fifth in the 1,600. Avonte Purnell finished fifth in the 300, while Montrel Moore finished eighth. In the 3,200, Javier Hernandez finished fifth. Alton Walker finished fourth in the 500 for the Seahawks, and Victor Vick finished eighth in the 55-meter hurdles. Purnell finished fourth in the 55-meter dash, while Moore finished 10th. Cameron James came in second in the 800, while Chance Coley was 12th. In the field events, Decatur’s Wyatt Davy finished first. Zach Cioccio was fifth in the pole vault, while Davy finished ninth. Patrick Miller finished fifth in the shot put.