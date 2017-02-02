Decatur Wrestlers Stay On Major Roll

It was nowhere to go but down for this Queen Anne’s High School wrestler tied up and slammed by Decatur’s Andy McKahan last week. The Seahawks beat the Lions, 60-18, as part of a three-meet sweep during the week. Photo by Earl Campbell

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team stayed on a major roll last week, sweeping three Bayside North opponents to improve to 13-1 on the season.

The Seahawks beat Queen Anne’s at home last Wednesday before sweeping a dual meet on the road against Kent County and Cambridge-South Dorchester. Queen Anne’s Collin Jens beat Jhymir Blake at 132, but Decatur’s McKahan tied it at 6-6 with a win at 138. Deshawn Spence beat Jamie Keating at 145 and the Seahawks won the next two by Aulinskis and Austin White by forfeit. Queen Anne’s Patrick Kirby beat Decatur’s Jacob Caple at 170, but Eugene Edwards responded with a win over Steven Melvin at 182.

Decatur won the next four including Bourne at 195, Joobeen at 220, Spencer at 285 and Keegan Mitchell at 106. Queen Anne’s Hunter Charles beat Austin Miller at 113, but Decatur closed out the 60-18 victory with a win by Lawson over Queen Anne’s at 120 and Kaminski over the Lions’ Tristan LaBerier at 126.

Against Kent County, Decatur started with four straight forfeit wins by Logan Seitz at 113, Josh Lawson at 120, Robert Kaminski at 126 and Jhymir Blake at 132. David Braciszewski beat Kent County’s Tristian Hague at 138, Andy McKahan beat Cory Clayton at 152, Lucus Aulinskis beat Dylan Hill at 160 and D.J. Taylor won by forfeit at 170.

Eugene Edwards beat Donnie Forgan at 182, Caleb Bourne beat Chas Willis at 195, Jian Joobeen beat Bobby Pinder at 220, Ean Spencer beat Matt Hartman at 285 and Austin Miller closed out the 82-0 rout with a win over Jonathan Williams at 106.

Against Cambridge-South Dorchester, the Seahawks won their first four matches by forfeit including Austin Miller at 106, Shamar Baines at 113, Josh Lawson at 120 and Robert Kaminski at 126. At 132, Cambridge-South Dorchester’s Dawson Betts topped Decatur’s Jhymir Blake.

That was it for Cambridge-South Dorchester as the Seahawks rolled through the rest of the slate. David Brasciszewski defeated Christian James at 138, Deshawn Spence beat Kamel Hopkins at 145 and Andy McKahan beat Cullen Cannon at 152. The next three came by forfeit including Lucus Aulinskis at 160, D.J. Taylor at 170 and Eugene Edwards at 182. Caleb Bourne beat Daniel Erdell at 195, Jian Joobeen beat Zachary Lewis at 220 and Ean Spencer won by forfeit at 285 to close out the 78-6 win.