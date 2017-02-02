Input Meeting Slated On Park Future

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department will host the latest in a series of community input meetings on the resort’s parks on February 16 with a session at City Hall focusing on the Ocean Bowl Skate Park along with the nearby tennis and basketball courts.

Over the last several months, the Recreation and Parks Department has hosted a series of public input meetings gauging the community’s wishes and concerns for the parks from end to the other as the town continues to work toward a master plan. The Recreation and Parks Department’s next community parks meeting is set for Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m. at City Hall and will focus on the nearby parks at 3rd and 4th Streets.

Attendees will be given the opportunity to weigh in on the future of the network of parks including the Ocean Bowl skate park, the tennis courts and basketball courts. The citizen comments and concerns will be used to help develop a long-range master plan for the recreation complex at 3rd and 4th Streets. For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at (410) 250-0125.