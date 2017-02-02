Kiwanis Club And St. Peter’s Church Partner Together Collecting Winter Coats, Hats, Gloves And Sweaters

by
Community C

Winter coats, hats, gloves and sweaters were collected by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines & Ocean City in partnership with St. Peter’s Church in Ocean City. Pictured at the Feb. 22 weekly meeting are, from left, co-chairs Char and Ted Vanvick, Fred Kauffman with Vice President Ralph Chinn. St. Peters Church handles the disbursement of the clothes to those in need in Ocean City.