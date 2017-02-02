OC Elementary 2-4 Grades Participate In Eastern Shore Reading Council’s Youth Author’s Contest

Ocean City Elementary School students in grades 2-4 participated in the Eastern Shore Reading Council’s Youth Author’s Contest. The genres for submission included short story and poetry. Four students were recognized for their entries, Pictured, from left, are second grader Kennedy Kirby, third place for her short story, “The New Girl”; fourth grader Rori Holland, third place for her poem, “The Sea”; second grader Alex Abu-Zaid, first place for his poem, “Shadows Beyond the Sea”; and second grader Chloe Mahan, second place for her poem, “My Dogs.” Submitted Photos