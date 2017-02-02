Pines Planning Ahead For 50th Anniversary Year

BERLIN – Though it doesn’t occur until 2018, plans are already underway for the Ocean Pines Association’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Last week the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors agreed to earmark $20,000 in the coming fiscal year’s budget for the anniversary celebration.

“The money is there and allocated in support of that committee,” said Tom Herrick, president of the board.

In a board meeting last week, members of a 50th anniversary committee said that though the process had just begun, they were envisioning a year-long celebration of the community. They said there would be various events through the year to mark the milestone anniversary.

“We’re basically just getting organized,” said Jenny Cropper Rines, a member of the committee. “We’re excited about planning some events and getting the community involved and celebrating.”

Rines said the committee had five events planned but that she expected other community groups to come up with events of their own that would be tied to the 50th anniversary. The events the committee will spearhead include a golf tournament, a 50th anniversary sign ceremony, a parade, a winter ball and the opening of the community’s time capsule.

Former board member Sharyn O’Hare said the year’s worth of festivities would be similar to what had been done to celebrate the Pines’ 25th and 35th anniversaries. During those events, community groups were quick to take an interest.

“It was exciting,” she said. “Everyone wanted to get involved.”

She said she expected residents to do the same this time around once they realized planning for the celebration was underway.

O’Hare said the $20,000 contribution sought by the committee would function as seed money. She said admission fees at some events and fundraising would cover the rest of the costs associated with the anniversary. She pointed out that previous celebrations had raised more than they cost and that the excess had been used to support local causes.

“You can’t plan everything on the first get-go,” she said. “You can’t do anything without board support.”

Board member Slobodan Trendic said the request was reasonable and added that Montgomery Village, a homeowner’s association on the other side of the state, had spent $50,000 on its anniversary celebration. He also praised the volunteered on the committee.