Police Probe Bus Stop Armed Robbery

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City Police this week are continuing to investigate a reported armed robbery on a north end municipal bus stop last weekend.

Around 11:50 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store at 139th Street in response to a report of a robbery that occurred the previous night. The victim, a store employee, reported she was waiting for a bus on the southbound bus stop on Coastal Highway at 139th Street when she was approached by a white male who demanded her cell phone and money.

The victim described the suspect as a middle-age white male around 6-feet tall with a medium build who was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask with eye and mouth holes. The victim reported the suspect was in possession of a handgun at the time of the robbery, according to Ocean City Police.

The suspect then fled south on foot with a small amount of currency. OCPD detectives continued to investigate the incident this week. Anyone with any information is asked to call the OCPD at 410-723-6610.