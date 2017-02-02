Pre-Engineering Students Reveal Creations Before Panel

After presenting their inventions this week, pre-engineering seniors at Worcester Technical High School gathered with the judges who presided over their entries. Photo by Bethany Hooper

NEWARK – Pre-engineering seniors at Worcester Technical High School had a chance to present their inventions and sales pitches to a panel of judges Tuesday in their own version of the television series “Shark Tank.”

For students, the event was a culmination of a months-long project to take their knowledge and creativity and design solutions to real-world problems, according to pre-engineering teacher Valerie Zienty.

“I did a little project in the beginning called ‘Community Interviews’ where they were asked to go out in the community and interview people in hospitals, stores, and restaurants and see what other problems people have,” she said.

In front of a panel of engineering experts from local universities, businesses and government entities, the students were then tasked with presenting a problem of their choosing, sharing their solution and using data to back their invention.

Elizabeth Janson, Allie Burton and Alison Snead, inventors of the Hygenius – a toothbrush with attached floss dispenser – said their product addresses an oral health dilemma and incentivizes users to floss daily and dispose of old toothbrushes.

“One of the most common oral health issues is gingivitis,” Snead said. “Gingivitis is the inflammation of the gums and it preventable by daily flossing.”

“Additionally we want to find a way to remind people to dispose of their manual toothbrushes, which should be thrown away every three or four months, as recommended by the American Dental Association,” Janson added.

The creators said the toothbrush comes with enough floss to last users 100 days, or more than three months.

“We designed it to house this much so when they are done with the floss, they are reminded to dispose of their toothbrush, as it is not to be refilled,” Snead said.

In a survey conducted by the team, 68 percent of the 200 individuals questioned said they do not floss daily. Sixty-seven percent of the same individuals said they would floss more if they had the Hygenius.

The judges had a chance to offer suggestions and ask questions, but recommended that they find a financial backer to market the product.

“I think you have a real product here,” one judge said. “It’s really unique, a job well done.”

Wyatt Davy, Ian Waggoner and Emma Leo also shared their idea for the Benchfort – a heated and covered street bench that provides warmth and protection from the elements.

The bench includes a vinyl cover that wraps halfway around the structure and heated coils that are built into the metal poles.

Leo said the purpose of the Benchfort was to eliminate cold, wet seats and provide shelter for thousands of homeless individuals across the nation who live on the streets.

“We first wanted to make something that kept people out of the rain because it’s really annoying to sit on a cold bench,” Leo said. “And then we thought we could add a homeless aspect into it. Around the country in many cities, there is a shortage of places for homeless individuals to sleep at night and remain safe from the weather and environment.”

The product hit home for Rob Hurley, a panel judge and project manager at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, who relayed his personal connection to homelessness.

“I didn’t plan on getting emotional this morning, but you never know where you are going to be in life,” he said. “My father was an executive on the Eastern Shore, made a six-figure salary in the 80s and 90s, and now he is homeless.”

Hurley applauded their innovation and encouraged them to develop their product further.

“Inventions aren’t always about profit,” he said.

Ten groups in total had the opportunity to pitch their ideas to the judges, who saw the value and potential in each innovation.

Steven Bolgiano, panel judge and founder of TerraDesic, said the purpose of judging these events is to encourage students to think of their community and to keep talent on the Eastern Shore.

“My concern is that our community is exporting our talent out of here,” he said. “And I think creating technology and innovation that is relevant to the communities they live in is how we sustain this talent here.”

Over the course of four years, Zienty said she has presented the seniors with job and networking opportunities that would allow them to see the career options that their community offers.

“We want them to stay,” she said.