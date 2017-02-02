Rebecca And Leighton Moore Children’s Behavioral Center Awarded $22,500 From Funds Raised At Hal Glick Distinguished Service Gala

by
Community A

The Rebecca and Leighton Moore Children’s Behavioral Center was awarded $22,500 from funds raised through this year’s Hal Glick Distinguished Service Gala honoring Buddy Trala. Pictured, from left, are Trala; Jeff Thaler, committee co-chair; Rebecca and Leighton Moore; and Warren Rosenfeld (committee co-chair). Submitted Photos