Republican Women Of Worcester County Hold Monthly Meeting At Clarion Hotel

The Republican Women of Worcester County (RWWC) held their monthly luncheon meeting at the Clarion Hotel in Ocean City on Thursday, Jan. 26. The guest speakers were Jackie Ball and Heidi McNeeley from the Worcester County Warriors Against Opiate Addition. They spoke about the widespread epidemic of opiate addiction and how it impacts those in Worcester County. Pictured, from left, are Ball, RWWC President Beverly Bigler and McNeely