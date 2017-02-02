SD High School Ninth Grader Chris Kaufman Places First In Stock Market Challenge

Stephen Decatur High School ninth grader Chris Kaufman placed first in the fall session of the Maryland Council on Economic Education’s Stock Market Challenge while participating in the After School Academy Investment Club. Kaufman earned just over a 10% return on a virtual $100,000 investment. Kaufman is pictured with Investment Club advisor and economics teacher Kurt Marx.