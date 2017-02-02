Seahawks Edge Eagles, Clinch Title

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team crossed off another item on its “unfinished business” to-do list this week, edging Snow Hill, 57-55, in a tight game to clinch the Bayside South championship.

The Seahawks claimed the 2016-2017 campaign as an “unfinished business” season from the beginning after falling just two points short of a state championship last year. Another milestone that escaped last year’s team was a Bayside South championship. The Decatur boys finished in a virtual dead heat with Pocomoke and the warriors were named Bayside South champs by virtue of a coin toss.

This year, the Decatur boys have plowed through their Bayside Conference schedule, however, with their only loss coming during a holiday tournament in December. On Tuesday, the Seahawks wrapped up the Bayside South title with a narrow, 57-55, win over county rival Snow Hill. Decatur led early, but Snow Hill narrowed the gap with a 14-3 run to close out the second quarter. However, Decatur led 45-39 after three quarters and held on for the 57-55 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.