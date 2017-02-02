Seahawks Edge Eagles, Clinch Title

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team crossed off another item on its “unfinished business” to-do list this week, edging Snow Hill, 57-55, in a tight game to clinch the Bayside South championship.

The Seahawks claimed the 2016-2017 campaign as an “unfinished business” season from the beginning after falling just two points short of a state championship last year. Another milestone that escaped last year’s team was a Bayside South championship. The Decatur boys finished in a virtual dead heat with Pocomoke and the warriors were named Bayside South champs by virtue of a coin toss.

This year, the Decatur boys have plowed through their Bayside Conference schedule, however, with their only loss coming during a holiday tournament in December. On Tuesday, the Seahawks wrapped up the Bayside South title with a narrow, 57-55, win over county rival Snow Hill. Decatur led early, but Snow Hill narrowed the gap with a 14-3 run to close out the second quarter. However, Decatur led 45-39 after three quarters and held on for the 57-55 win.