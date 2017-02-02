Sellout Crowd At Star Charities’ Annual Beef And Beer Fundraiser

Star Charities’ annual Beef and Beer fundraiser was held Jan. 27 at the Ocean Pines Community Center to a sellout crowd. Emings of Bishopville catered the food while Sir Rod Stewart impersonator Tommy Edward entertained. The event raised over $4,000 to benefit canine units for Wounded Soldiers of Maryland. Pictured, seated from left, are Peggy Rumberg, Faith Stanley, Star Charities founder Anna Foultz and Sue Walter; and, standing, Sandy McAbee, Sharon Sorrentino, Larry Walton, Paulette Mari, Tommy Edward, Mary Evans, Lee Tilghman, Janet Donoway and Gilly Foultz. Photo by Ted Page