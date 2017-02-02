Super Bowl Scramble Set For Sunday

BERLIN- Before settling in for the big game on Sunday, local residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in the annual Super Bowl Scramble at Eagle’s Landing.

For several years, Eagle’s Landing has hosted the Super Bowl Scramble on the day of the big game with an event that has become increasingly popular for residents and visitors and typically sells out. Golfers will enjoy a fun tailgate party and a competitive round of golf, which will consist of a four-player scramble with a unique scoring format based on football all completed in time for the participants to settle in for the game later in the evening.

The event is a four-player scramble with a unique scoring format. Each scramble team will consist of a coach, quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The event is set for Sunday. The tailgate party, which includes brunch, begins at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start “kick-off” beginning at 10 a.m. The ticket price is $60 and includes greens fees, cart and entrance to the tailgate party including “throw the bomb” on the third hole and Melanie’s Blitz Soup served at halftime. For information, or to sign up, call Eagle’s Landing at (410) 213-7277.