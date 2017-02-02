We Remember Those We Have Lost – February 3, 2017

Gordon Thomas Davis

LEESBURG, Va. — Gordon Thomas (Tommy) Davis, 101, of Leesburg, Va., died Jan. 13, 2017, following a brief illness.

Born in Harrison, Me., on April 27, 1915, he was the fifth of eight children of Albert C. and Bertha (Miller) Davis of South Paris, Me. He was a 1932 graduate of South Paris High School, where he was on the basketball, football and track teams. After graduating, he moved to Portsmouth, N.H., and walked the soles off a pair of shoes trying to find any kind of job during the Great Depression. He worked as a stock clerk in the garage at Badger Farm Creameries and as a short-order cook at Portsmouth Café, where he met his wife, Helen Kolomitsky (who died in 2005), whom he married in 1940. He then secured a career civil service position as clerk-typist at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. In 1942, Gordon enlisted in the Army Air Corps Reserve pending assignment as an aviation cadet, and in 1943 he was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant, Pilot. In various tours of duty, he flew 60 missions as B-25 pilot and co-pilot in the Pacific Theater. After the War ended, he returned to his position at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and through subsequent transfers and promotions, he worked at the Naval Supply Depot Mechanicsburg, the Charleston Naval Shipyard, and the Naval Supply Systems Command in Washington, DC. Following his retirement from Federal service in 1975, the Davises built a home at Ocean Pines in Berlin, where they lived for more than 20 years. They spent their retirement years traveling and camping in Canada and the US — from Alberta to Nova Scotia, and Arizona to Florida, with many summers in Bar Harbor, taking their granddaughters with them in later years.

Gordon is survived by a daughter, Carol Schurr and her husband Walter (Billy) of Tucson, Ariz.; three sons, Glenn Davis of Ashburn, Va., Ken Davis and his wife Kaye of Leesburg, Va. and John Davis and his wife Susan of Ellicott City, Md.; two granddaughters, Holly Schurr of Tucson and Kelly (Schurr) Hofman and her husband Jamie of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; one great-grandson and namesake, Eli Gordon Hofman; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

A graveside service will be held in the spring or early summer at Elm Vale Cemetery, South Waterford, Maine. Arrangements are being handled by Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris, Me. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Edward A. “Pete” Peterson, Jr.

SELBYVILLE, Del. — Edward A. “Pete” Peterson, Jr. of Selbyville, Del. passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was 84.

Pete was born in Worcester, Mass. on Aug. 7, 1932, son of the late Edward A., Sr. and Alice (Bergstrom) Peterson.

He was a graduate of Anacostia High School in DC, a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, and was always proud to be a veteran who served his country with the United States Army.

Mr. Peterson was employed as a cryptologist with the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Md., retiring from his position in 1987.

While living in New Carrollton, Md., Pete was a long time member and Trustee of the Elks Lodge #1778 before moving to Selbyville, Del. in 2002 where he became an active member and was past president of the Elks Lodge #2645 in Ocean City. During his 45-plus years with the Elks, he headed the Scholarship Committee on the State and District levels, chaired the Drug Awareness Committee, served on the Veterans Committee that placed banners on the Boardwalk, the Play It Safe Committee, was the State Chairman for Youth Golf and Tennis, was selected as Elk of the Year in 2010 by the State Association, and received numerous awards for his volunteer work. Pete was also a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodges, a volunteer with Atlantic General Hospital and was an avid Redskins fan.

In addition to his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara J. Peterson in 2002.

He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl A. Boone and Tara Spencer and husband Troy; his brother-in-law, Ronald Wolf and wife Holly; his special companion of 14 years, Joan Thompson; five grandchildren, Jennifer Boone Eisenberg and husband Geoff, Brandon Boone, Suzanne Boone, Dawn Willey and Troy Spencer, Jr.; and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the Elks Lodge #2645, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave, Ocean City, where friends are invited to stay for food and fellowship with the family immediately following the service.

Burial will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave, Chicago, Ill. 60614-2256; on line at www.enf.elks.org

Condolences may be left for the family on line at www.rogersfhmilford.com.

Arrangements handled by Rogers Funeral Home in Milford, Del.

Edward P. Yurkovich, III

BERLIN — Edward P. Yurkovich, III, 42, of Berlin, passed away on Jan. 21, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sherrye S. Yurkovich. He is survived by his father, Edward P. Yurkovich, Jr., and his stepmother, Susan Yurkovich of Edgewater, Md., and his sister, Ellen Sebastiani and her husband, Joe Sebastiani, of Avondale, Pa. Also surviving is his aunt, Dr. Paula Stein, and her husband, Rob, and son, Eric.

Ed was born on Dec. 11, 1974 in Frederick. He graduated from Unionville High School in Kennett Square, Pa., class of 1992, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications in 1997, from West Chester University of Pennsylvania in West Chester, Pa.

Ed worked as an independent contractor for Window World in Salisbury. He loved sports his whole life and was a talented football, hockey and baseball player in high school. As an adult, he especially enjoyed playing golf and watching professional hockey. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan. Ed enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be sorely missed by all of them.

A celebration of Ed’s life was held on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flyers Charities at http://flyers.ice.nhl.com/club/page. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at

www.burbage@burbagefuneralhome.com.