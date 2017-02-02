What’s Your Sign? February 3, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Lots of mixed signals can create an unreliable situation in which to make decisions. Best advice: Hold off on making any commitments until you’re sure you know what’s going on.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): An apparently friendly offer comes with some strings attached. Be careful not to get tied into something you don’t really want. Thoroughly examine all your options before making a choice.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): If you’re not careful, distractions can interrupt your best efforts. Continue to focus on what you need to do. You’ll soon have lots of time to enjoy the rewards of your dedication.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Knowledge replaces suspicion as you begin to learn more about that “act of betrayal.” On a lighter note, someone close to you might be planning a pleasant surprise.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Control your sometimes-overactive jealousy gene before you find yourself saying or doing something that you could later regret. Best advice: Stop obsessing and move on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It’s a good time to loosen up and do something wonderful and exciting before your more reserved nature resurfaces. A message brings news of imminent change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Cheer up. Things begin to improve significantly by mid-February. However, you might still need help to get through the rest of this sometimes-difficult period.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Something you learned last week takes on new meaning as you begin to relate it to another situation in your life. It’s best to keep this matter to yourself for now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your energy level is climbing, and so is your self-confidence. Good for you, because you’ll need a good dollop of both to tackle an exciting challenge on the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A family issue might interrupt a career-linked project. Try to give the matter the attention it needs, but be careful not to jeopardize your workplace situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Some self-doubt shows up this week, causing you to question your ability to handle a new challenge. But you know you can do it, and this is your chance to prove it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A personal matter requires you to be as clear and forthcoming as possible in order to avoid misunderstandings. A career move is eased with the emergence of new facts.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a way of reaching people that makes them feel good about themselves. You would be an excellent motivational speaker.

(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.