Woman Arrested After Robbing Bank With No Weapon

WEST OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested and charged with armed robbery this week after allegedly holding up a bank in West Ocean City early Monday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, the Maryland State Police Berlin barrack received a 911 call from the Farmers Bank of Willards in the White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City reporting a robbery. A bank employee told police a white female had entered the bank and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of cash was given to the suspect, who then fled the scene on foot. No weapon was displayed, although it is believed there was a threat of a weapon during the robbery. Maryland State Police and Worcester County Sheriff’s Deputies searched the West Ocean City area for the suspect through much of the morning hours on Monday.

Around 12:15 p.m., Maryland State Police troopers located and arrested the suspect, identified as Bonnie Gay Bozman Taylor, 56, of West Ocean City. Taylor was found to be in possession of currency stolen from the bank, which was confirmed by serial numbers on the bills.

Taylor was transported to the MSP Berlin barrack for questioning and was then transported to the Worcester County Detention Center where she was held without bond. She has been charged with armed robbery although no weapon was actually displayed during the robbery.

Taylor had a bail hearing on Tuesday morning and was ordered to be held without bond pending a preliminary hearing. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 3. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigations was assisted by the MSP Berlin barrack, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, the MSP Crime Scene Unit, the Ocean City Police Department, MSP Aviation, a K-9 unit from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland Natural Resources Police.