Sara Evans Concert Set For Friday; Ticket Sales ‘Doing Well’ But Still Available

Sara Evans

OCEAN CITY – A seasoned country music star will visit Ocean City this Friday night for a performance alongside an up-and-coming artist.

Sara Evans – singer of hits “Suds in the Bucket”, “Born to Fly”, “A Little Bit Stronger” and more – will be at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center Feb. 10 with special guest Jackie Lee.

The duo will be stopping in Ocean City as part of a combined performance throughout the month of February.

Evans, a familiar face in the country music industry and multi-platinum selling artist, will be singing songs from prior albums as well as her newest single “Slow Me Down”, named one of “10 Best Country Singles” by Billboard.

Lee – singer of “Getting Over You”, “Headphones” and “She Does” – began his musical debut in 2014 and was recently named one of five up-and-coming artists to watch this year.

The two will be performing in front of a nearly packed house Friday at the Performing Arts Center.

“I’m so excited to come to Ocean City this weekend,” Lee said. “I’ve heard such great things about it and I can’t wait to go check out the Boardwalk and perform with one of my favorites, Miss Sara Evans.”

TEAM Productions’ Bob Rothermel, promoter for the event, said seats are filling quickly, but added that there was still time to purchase tickets.

“Ticket sales are doing well,” he said. “We anticipate tickets will be available through show time. However it could be close to a sellout.”

Rothermel said Evans’ concert at last year’s Springfest event did very well, and added that TEAM Productions looked into concert dates for a winter performance beginning last fall.

“We had been looking at dates for Sara Evans for a December show, but we didn’t think the timing was right, and this timing became available,” Rothermel said. “I am kind of pleased with the sales.”

Officials at TEAM Productions said the concert is a great way to begin the Valentine’s Day weekend, and hotel packages and restaurant deals will be available throughout the weekend.

The Performing Arts Center is located inside the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on 40th Street in Ocean City.

Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Individuals wishing to attend can call Ticketmaster at 1-800-551-SEAT or visit the Roland E. Powell Convention Center box office to purchase tickets.

Tickets are on sale for $39, $49 and $55.

For more information, visit oceancityconcerts.com. Valentine’s Day weekend hotel packages and restaurant deals are available by calling 1-800-OC-OCEAN.

For more information on Evans and Lee, visit saraevans.com or jackielee.com.