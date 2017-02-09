A Week In Business – February 10, 2017

Campaign Gift Received

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital Foundation received a $5,000 donation from Cliff and Donna Berg toward its Campaign for the Future and the development of the new Regional Cancer Care Center.

The Bergs live in Ocean Pines having moved to this community from Chadds Ford, Pa. after retiring. Cliff Berg was a principal in a financial planning firm while his wife worked for Christiana Care Hospital as a medical technologist. Cliff Berg serves on Atlantic General Hospital’s Foundation Board and is president of Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club. Donna Berg volunteers for the American Cancer Society and Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop.

The new cancer center will be named the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center in honor of Burbage’s personal and financial contributions to the hospital and the community.

“We’re extremely grateful for the continued support of community members, like Cliff and Donna that recognize the value of our local not-for-profit hospital and health system and its services to our friends, neighbors and visitors. The new Regional Cancer Care Center is a much needed resource in our community and will provide convenient, quality access to care that Berlin and the region so deserves,” said Burbage.

The new 18,000-square-foot Regional Cancer Care Center, which is to be built on hospital-owned property at the corner of Route 113 and Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin, will provide one centrally-located, convenient facility for the care and treatment of individuals with cancer and blood disorders. Construction is due to begin in July 2017.

Real Estate Market Update

BERLIN – The local real estate market kicked off the new year with a slight bump in inventory and a healthy boost in contract starts, according to the latest figures from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

January 2017 saw a one percent increase in new local listings compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Individually, Worcester single family home listings increased by 14.1 percent, Wicomico decreased by 10.6 percent, and Somerset decreased by 12.5 percent.

New contract starts, or pending sales, increased overall by 23 percent compared to the same time last year. Individually, Worcester single family home contract starts increased by 3.1 percent, Wicomico increased by 37.1 percent, and Somerset remained steady. Worcester condominium contract starts also saw a boost of 25.8 percent.

Settlements in all three counties overall were down by five percent. Single family home settlements were down by 40 percent in Worcester and by 27.3 percent in Somerset. Single family home settlements were up by 6.3 percent in Wicomico. Condominium settlements were up by 24.1 percent in Worcester and by 100 percent in Wicomico. There were no condominium settlements in Somerset.

Days on market was largely down by five percent. Listing prices were up by five percent and sales prices were up by four percent.

“We saw a very slight inventory increase, but as those numbers continue to improve, we expect to see even more sales activity on the Lower Shore, particularly as buyers take advantage of continued historic low interest rates,” said CAR President Don Bailey. “We expect those increased contracts to turn into increased sales in the coming months, especially as the weather gets warmer and we start seeing more buyer traffic on the Shore.”

CEO’s Contract Extended

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System’s Board of Trustees recently signed a contract extension with President/CEO Michael Franklin to serve the not-for profit community hospital and physician network for another five years.

The next 60 months will be a time of considerable transformation for the organization. Atlantic General may be responding to a reversal of healthcare policy spurred by the new presidential administration, while completing the master facilities plan outlined in 2015 in the “2020 Vision,” the hospital and health system’s five-year strategic plan. That plan includes construction of the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, the comprehensive Atlantic General Women’s Health Center, an expansion of ER and surgical services and renovation of the inpatient care area.

“Healthcare has changed so rapidly in the past few years, and it promises to keep doing so at breakneck speed. But, our mission remains steady. Atlantic General has done wonderful things for this community, despite challenges, and we’re confident that Michael Franklin is the best person to guide Atlantic General into the future,” said Louis H. Taylor, chair of the Atlantic General Hospital Board of Trustees.

Franklin joined the organization as president and CEO in October 2005. During his tenure, Atlantic General has deftly adapted to the changing forces in healthcare, staying ahead of the curve with health information technology and care coordination initiatives while continuing to improve patient access to primary and specialty care through physical expansion and telemedicine collaboratives.

In the last 11 years, he has led Atlantic General in the development of new services greatly needed in the community. The number of Atlantic General Health System providers has tripled in that time, to create better access to primary care and specialty services and meet the growing demands of residents and visitors.

Prior to joining Atlantic General, Franklin was the vice president of operations and COO for Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville.

“It’s been a privilege to serve the community for the last 11 years. It’s so rewarding to work with our Board of Trustees, physicians and our associates to advocate for the better health of our community and make sure we are in the best possible position to provide the care and health and wellness guidance that is needed. I look forward to what the future holds,” Franklin said.

Next Leader Announced

SALISBURY — The Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) Board of Directors and the Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) Board of Trustees have announced, following a nationwide search and interview process, that Steven E. Leonard has accepted the position of President/CEO Designate for the Health System and the Medical Center. He will succeed Dr. Peggy Naleppa, who is retiring after a 15 year career with PRHS and PRMC, the last eight years as its President/CEO.

Leonard, the current Vice President of Operations Optimization and Innovation at PRMC, will work closely with Naleppa between now and Jan. 4, 2018 on an executive leadership succession plan that has been established to ensure a smooth transition.

“Steve is exceptionally credentialed and rose to the top of an equally exceptional field of over 200 candidates who applied for the position,” said Monty Sayler, Chairman, Peninsula Regional Health System Board of Directors and Peninsula Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees. “The Board and Dr. Naleppa have complete confidence that he will do a wonderful job leading this healthcare team and we are committed to supporting Steve during this transitional phase.”

Leonard has been with Peninsula Regional since 2003. Previously, he was both the Director and Executive Director of Operational Performance Improvement at PRMC. He also served Premier, Inc. as a Senior Consultant/Performance Engineer and March, Curington and Company as a Senior Healthcare Consultant/Project Manager.