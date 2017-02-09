Decatur Girls Clinch Bayside South Title

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team beat Mardela, 42-30, on Tuesday to clinch their third straight Bayside South conference title.

The Seahawks enjoyed another solid week, beating Bennett, 47-31, on the road last Thursday before taking care of business with a 42-30 win over Mardela on Tuesday at home. With the win over Mardela, the Decatur girls clinched the Bayside South title for the third consecutive year.

Decatur’s record now stands at 18-1 including a perfect record in the Bayside Conference. The Seahawks have won 11 straight games since taking their only loss of the season to Thomas Wooten during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in late December. The Seahawks close out the regular season with a pair of road games against Wicomico and Parkside next Tuesday and Thursday with the Bayside championship game looming on February 21.