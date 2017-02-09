‘Joyride’ Ends In Crash, Charges

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on drunk-driving and auto theft charges last week after allegedly swiping a vehicle and taking it for a joy ride before crashing.

Around 11:30 p.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were patrolling in the area of the 7-Eleven store at 119th Street when they observed a 2002 Toyota Camry with no lights on make a U-turn and strike a steel gasoline pump support pole at a high rate of speed. The officers reportedly saw smoke and debris emanating from the vehicle.

The officers observed the front end of the vehicle was heavily damaged and was embedded in the steel support pole for the gas pumps. Fluids were leaking from the engine compartment and the officers noted in the report if had not been for the pole, the vehicle would have struck the gas pump. A large trash can was also damaged. Because of the fluids leaking from the vehicle and the close proximity to the gas pumps, the Ocean City Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the scene.

OCPD officers observed the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified as Leon Harvey, 31, of Ocean City, emerge from the driver’s seat as he stumbled and exhibited poor balance. According to police reports, Harvey said “I was just going for a joy ride.”

OCPD officers made contact with Harvey, who exhibited signs of intoxication, according to police reports. Harvey was bleeding from the mouth and was evaluated by EMTs, but refused transport to a medical facility. According to police reports, officers asked Harvey to do pre-screening and field sobriety tests, but he refused to cooperate.

Harvey was arrested for driving under the influence, driving a motor vehicle without a required license or authorization and driving while suspended. He was taken to the Public Safety Building where he refused to submit to an alcohol concentration test, stating it would not help him and he wasn’t that drunk. According to police reports, he also said he messed up his life and that his life was over, and that he only took the car for a joy ride and knew he should not be driving.

Officers interviewed the vehicle’s owner who said he left it parked in front of the 7-Eleven with the engine running while he went inside. The owner said he heard a loud bang and looked outside to observe his vehicle crashed into the steel pole near the gas pumps with Harvey getting out of the driver’s seat. The victim told police Harvey did not have permission to drive the vehicle.