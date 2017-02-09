Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Sponsor Leadership Program At Buckingham Elementary

by
Students B

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City sponsors a Kiwanis Leadership Program for students at Buckingham Elementary School so the young children can learn about volunteering and service to others. Pictured, from left, are retired faculty member Debi Wooten; Kiwanis Club Reverend David Herr; K-Kids President Sydnie Harrington; Vice President Olivia Brink; Secretary Josephine Palmer; Treasurer Mason Glover; Past Kiwanis Club President Carolyn Dryzga; and faculty member Julie Young.