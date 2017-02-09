Mitrecic Wins Regional Pole Vault Title

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams acquitted themselves well at the state regional meet this week including a 3A-South Regional pole vault championship for Jillian Mitrecic.

Mitrecic won the 3A-South regional championship in the pole vault, representing Decatur’s top finish in the regional championships on Tuesday. Also on the girls’ side, Adrianna Serpe finished ninth overall in the 55-meter hurdles, Bethany Williams finished ninth in the high jump, while Christian Romano finished 11th. Claire Billings was 11th in the 500, while Alyssa Romano was 17th. Kate Carpenter finished 13th in the 55-meter hurdles, while Khalin Wise was 15th in the shot put.

On the boys’ side, Wyatt Davy finished fourth in the high jump. Zach Cicoccio was fifth in the pole vault, while Davy finished sixth. Patrick Miller was 12th in the shot put. In the 3,200, Jack Reimer was 12th and Javier Hernandez finished 16th. Kevin Beck was 12th in the 1,600 and 15th in the 800.