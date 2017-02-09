New Worcester County NAACP Officers Installed

by
Community D

Worcester County NAACP officers were installed at their January meeting at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Berlin. Pictured, from left, are 3rd Vice President Cyril Acholonu, President Roxie Dennis Acholonu, Secretary Linda Purnell, Mayor Gee Williams, Treasurer Christine Clark and 2nd Vice President Ivory Smith. Not pictured were 1st Vice President Gabriel Purnell and Executive Board members Jim Richardson, Quintin Dennis and Chuck Herbert