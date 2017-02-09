New Worcester County NAACP Officers Installed

Council Okay With Overpaying For $2M Property For Public Works Uses OCEAN CITY — Despite the presentation of some last-minute statistical data, Ocean City officials were not inclined to rescind a deal to purchase a downtown parcel that will ultimately be used as a new public works facility for the Boardwalk tram. Two weeks ago, the Mayor and Council approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of… Read more »

Counties Asked To Help Wor-Wic With $600K Shortage Due To Enrollment Dip, Rising Health Care SNOW HILL – A decline in enrollment and the rising cost of medical benefits forced Wor-Wic Community College to seek financial help from Worcester and Wicomico counties this week. On Tuesday Murray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, approached both the Worcester County Commissioners and the Wicomico County Council to ask for funding to help cover a…

Sara Evans Concert Set For Friday; Ticket Sales 'Doing Well' But Still Available OCEAN CITY – A seasoned country music star will visit Ocean City this Friday night for a performance alongside an up-and-coming artist. Sara Evans – singer of hits "Suds in the Bucket", "Born to Fly", "A Little Bit Stronger" and more – will be at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center Feb. 10 with special…