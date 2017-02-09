OC Elementary School Raises $2,400 For American Heart Association

In January, Ocean City Elementary School students in grades 1-4 participated in its annual Jump Rope for Heart Event, raising over $2,400 for the American Heart Association. The 225 jump participants collected the donations and showed their caring hearts and outstanding sportsmanship by helping others. Pictured with Ocean City Elementary physical education teacher Mark Engle are third graders Mason Farr and Brooke Cathell and second grader Nathan Blankenship. Former OCES faculty member Colby Haines, who is now the physical education teacher at Snow Hill Elementary, stopped by for a visit during the event. Also pictured enjoying the fundraiser were fourth graders Adelina Olerta and Molly Hoffman, right.