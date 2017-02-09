Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Donates To United Way Of The Lower Eastern Shore

by
Community C

Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club recently presented a donation to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore to help the community. Pictured, from left, are Treasurer/President-Elect Margaret Mudron, United Way Community Impact Director Pam Gregory and President Clifford Berg. The Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club meetings are held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the Captain’s Table Restaurant in Ocean City.