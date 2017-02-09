Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Donates To United Way Of The Lower Eastern Shore

OCEAN CITY — Despite the presentation of some last-minute statistical data, Ocean City officials were not inclined to rescind a deal to purchase a downtown parcel that will ultimately be used as a new public works facility for the Boardwalk tram. Two weeks ago, the Mayor and Council approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of… Read more »
SNOW HILL – A decline in enrollment and the rising cost of medical benefits forced Wor-Wic Community College to seek financial help from Worcester and Wicomico counties this week. On Tuesday Murray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, approached both the Worcester County Commissioners and the Wicomico County Council to ask for funding to help cover a… Read more »
OCEAN CITY – A seasoned country music star will visit Ocean City this Friday night for a performance alongside an up-and-coming artist. Sara Evans – singer of hits “Suds in the Bucket”, “Born to Fly”, “A Little Bit Stronger” and more – will be at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center Feb. 10 with special… Read more »
OCEAN CITY — Satisfied the statistics from last year illustrated a minimal impact on visitors, the Mayor and Council on Monday approved a resolution to reduce the grace period for free parking at the Inlet lot from the current 30 minutes to 20 for the upcoming season. On the table during Monday’s Mayor and Council… Read more »