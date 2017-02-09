SD High School Positive Behavior Interventions And Supports Program Honors VIPs Of The Game

In its ongoing efforts to recognize outstanding students and community members, the Stephen Decatur High School Positive Behavior Interventions & Supports (PBIS) program is honoring VIPs of the Game this winter during home basketball games. Since 2006, SDHS has been recognizing the Decatur Way and the principles of pride, achievement, respect, and responsibility through the PBIS initiative. Left, Stephen Decatur High School Athletic Boosters President Kim Holloway was recognized as a VIP of the Game during a Jan. 26 home basketball game. Holloway has served for five years in this capacity and has dedicated countless hours to Decatur’s athletes and athletic programs through those years. She is pictured with PBIS committee member Amy Fenzel-Mergott and Principal Tom Zimmer.

Right, for her two decade long work with the Stephen Decatur High School Legal Interns program, attorney Carolyn Mathers, second from right, was honored as a PBIS VIP of the Game during a Jan. 31 home basketball game. She is pictured with Legal Interns advisors Courtney Bova and Emily Insley and Principal Tom Zimmer. Submitted Photos