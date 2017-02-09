Seahawks Bow Out Of State Regional Duals

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team bowed out of the state 4A-3A South regional duals on Wednesday, falling to top seed Huntingtown of southern Maryland in the semifinals.

The Seahawks entered the regional duals at the four-seed in the 4A-3A South and drew a tough opening round opponent in Huntingtown, which is coached by long-time former Decatur coach Kevin Gilligan. For the record, Huntingtown fell in the regional duals finals to Leonardtown, another southern Maryland school.

Last week, the Seahawks closed out the regular season with a decisive 53-21 win over Bayside South rival James M. Bennett to finish with a 13-1 mark. Decatur lost its season opener, then reeled off 13 straight conference wins. At 106, Decatur’s Austin Miller beat Bennett’s Eddie Miller, Robert Kaminski beat Patrick Hughes at 113, Josh Lawson beat Gene Williams at 126 and Kyle Elliott beat Jeremy Cope at 126 to stake the Seahawks to a 21-0 lead early. Bennett picked up two wins in the middle weights with Zach Johnson beating David Braciszewski at 132 and Tanner Farro beating Jhymir Blake at 138 to cut the lead to 21-12.

The Seahawks won the next four including Andy McKahan over David Darcy at 145, Lucus Aulinskis over Matt Brent at 152, Jacob Cope over Jacob Caple at 160 and D.J. Taylor over Keith Adams at 170. Bennett got its last win of the night at 182 where Aaron Hooks beat Decatur’s Alan Means. The Seahawk heavyweights closed out the match with three straight wins including Caleb Bourne over Brandon Scholl at 195, Jian Joobeen over Gary White at 220 and Ean Spencer over Angel Trujillo at 285.