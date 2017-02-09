Seahawks Roll As Briddell Scores 1000th

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team continued to steamroll through the Bayside Conference last week, beating Bennett, 77-67, as guard Gary Briddell picked up his 1,000th career point.

Decatur had beaten Bennett handily, 73-36, on the road back on January 3, but the Clippers appeared vastly improved in the rematch at Decatur last Thursday. The Seahawks led by just four at 34-30 at the half, but began to pull away in the third.

Decatur had extended its lead to 15 points heading into the fourth quarter, but Bennett continued to chip away and cut the lead to single digits late in the fourth before the Seahawks pulled away for the 77-67 win.

Briddell who transferred from Parkside this year, scored his 1000th career point in the first quarter, and after that ceremony was dispensed with, he went on to lead the Seahawks with 25 points in the win over Bennett. Keve Aluma added 19 and Ja’Ron Johnson pitched in 12 in the 77-67 win.

With the win, the Seahawks remained unbeaten in the Bayside Conference and improved to 18-1 overall, their only loss coming to Virginia powerhouse Potomac back in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament. Decatur, which has already clinched the Bayside South title, closes out the regular season next week with home games against Wicomico and Parkside.