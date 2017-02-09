Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann

B.B. Bombers opened in 1980 and quickly became one of Ocean City’s most popular surf shops. Boards, T-shirts, wetsuits and clothing, such as shorts and swimsuits, were sold at the small store on 8th Street.

B.B. Bombers (a “bomb” is surfing slang for a big wave) is best remembered for the surf camps it sponsored from 1985 through 1990. As owner Jack Crosby recalls, “many of the younger kids didn’t know the rules of the road. Our purpose was to teach kids how to surf safely and to respect the rules of surfing.”

The camp was free and held over five continuous days in early August. Over one hundred kids — there was no set age as long as they could swim — would participate each summer with members of the Bombers surf team as instructors. Emphasis was on safety and how to read the ocean, spot rips and use ocean currents for better surfing. A mini-competition would be held on Fridays with prizes for the winners.

B.B. Bombers closed in 1993 but will always be remembered. An authentic “Bombers” T-shirt is a prized collectible today by anyone interested in Ocean City memorabilia.

Photo courtesy of Jack Crosby