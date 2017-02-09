We Remember Those We Have Lost – February 10, 2017

James Robert Pond

BERLIN — Jim Pond, born in 1939, died Dec. 2, 2016.

He was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Falls Church, Va. He graduated from George Mason High School. He bought Mister Softee in 1976 and operated it until 1984. He spent several years in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands onboard his sail boat, “How Sweet It Is.” He hosted many family and friends in the islands over the years.

He started a new business in 1994, “Have Nuts Will Travel.” He roasted glazed almonds at many convention center events and wine festivals around Maryland and the horse show for 20 years at Timonium at the state fairgrounds.

He loved all his dogs and an occasional cat. His last three dogs were Lhasa Apsos — Scooter, Muffin and, lastly, Abby.

Mr. Pond donated his body to the Maryland State Anatomy Board. After one and a half years, his ashes will be scatted with those of his beloved Muffin at Assawoman State Park in Delaware.

Mr. Pond died at Hospice on the Lake on Dec. 2 peacefully with his caretaker and friend Art Scott.

Susan Ann Moran

SALISBURY — Susan Ann Moran, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, Feb, 7, 2017 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake in Salisbury after a long battle with lung cancer.

Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Moran and Irma Squires Moran. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Travers Powers of Ocean Pines; brothers Earl Foote and his wife Barbara of LaPlata, Md., Joseph Moran and his wife Linda of Elkridge, Md., and Michael Moran of LaPlata, Md.; and sisters Irma Abel and her husband Bill of Waldorf, Md., Nancy Sharigan of West Palm Beach, Fla., Jane Edwards and her husband Ray of North Port, Fla., and Linda Shewski and her husband Dave of Nokomis, Fla. There are two grandchildren, Zachary and Benjamin Powers of Ocean Pines. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by Jimmy Richardson, Pete Moran, George Moran, and Calvin Foote Sr.

Ms. Moran, a graduate of Thomas Stone High school in Waldorf, had been a homemaker and later a chef at an assisted living/retirement community called The Fountains at Lake Pointe Woods in Sarasota, Florida. She thoroughly loved animals and rescued many in her lifetime. She enjoyed feeding her squirrels and watching “The Walking Dead” TV Series.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, at noon at Garden of the Pines Cemetery. Rev. Boyd Etter will officiate. A donation in her memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com