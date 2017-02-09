What’s Your Sign? February 10, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You don’t like rejection. But instead of trying to “ram” your ideas through to an unreceptive audience, stand back and wait for a more favorable environment later this month.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Job commitments call for the tidy Taurean to charge into those problem-plagued projects and get them into shape. Then go ahead and enjoy the fun and friendships of your expanding social life.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The pressures of the workplace are beginning to ease. While you still need to stay connected to your ongoing commitments, you’ll be able to take more time to relax with family and friends.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel that you need to prove how much you can do. But be careful not to take on more than you can handle, or you risk being bogged down. An Aries has a message for you.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Financially it could be a little tight for a while. So resist the urge to splurge on things you don’t really need. There will be time enough to indulge yourself when the money squeeze eases later this month.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You demand trust from others. But someone is creating a situation that could put your own trustworthiness in question. Be sure to keep all lines of communication open.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A problem delays the recognition that you hoped to receive for your hard work. But all will soon be resolved. Remember to make patience your watchword this week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Those wonderful ideas could expand your workplace prospects and ultimately lead you on a new career path. Your personal life also opens up new vistas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): So much seems to be swirling around you these days that you might find it hard to focus on priorities. Best advice: Take things one at a time, and you’ll get through them all.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Work out situations with what you have, and avoid the temptation to create complications where they don’t exist. This applies both at home and in the workplace.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Keep your keen senses open to possible changes in personal and/or professional situations. Knowing what might lie ahead gives you an edge on how to handle it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Personal pressures at work could create a problem with your performance. Best advice: Focus on the job ahead of you. If necessary, you can deal with the other issue later.

BORN THIS WEEK: Like your fellow Aquarian Abraham Lincoln, you have a way of handling the most difficult situations with grace and conviction.

(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.