Worcester Boys Edge Royals, 45-43

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team edged visiting Delmarva Christian, 45-43, on Tuesday to continue a recent hot streak.

With the win over the Royals on Senior Day on Tuesday, the Mallards have now won five in a row and six out of the last seven to improve to 9-4 overall. The Worcester boys struggled to find any continuity in the early part of the season, flip-flopping wins with losses through much of the first part of their schedule, but the Mallards have hit their stride lately, winning five of six since the holiday break. Their last loss came at the hands of Kent Island back on January 11.

Against Delmarva Christian on Tuesday, the Mallards trailed 11-10 after one quarter and 19-16 at the half. The game remained tight through three quarters with the Royals taking a 28-26 lead into the fourth. However, the Worcester boys rallied down the stretch and pulled out the 45-43 win. Colin Miller led Worcester with 13 points including three three-pointers, while Tate Shockley and Tucker Brown each added 11. Patrick Petrera scored six and Brendan Miller added four.