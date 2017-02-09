Worcester Girls Rebound From 1st Loss

by
Worcester Prep’s Leigh Lingo makes a cut toward the basket during the first half on Tuesday’s game against Delmarva Christian. The Mallards beat the Royals, 34-24. Photo by Shawn Soper
BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded from its first two losses of the season after starting 13-0 with win over Delmarva Christian at home on Senior Day on Tuesday.

Worcester Prep's girls' varsity basketball team celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday with a 34-24 win over Delmarva Christian. Pictured above, from left are Madison Bescak, Eva Parks, Regan Lingo, Senior Class Advisor Debbi Speier, Leigh Lingo, Melissa Laws, Kathleen Emche, Olivia Bescak and Karlie Southcomb.

Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team celebrated Senior Day on Tuesday with a 34-24 win over Delmarva Christian. Pictured above, from left are Madison Bescak, Eva Parks, Regan Lingo, Senior Class Advisor Debbi Speier, Leigh Lingo, Melissa Laws, Kathleen Emche, Olivia Bescak and Karlie Southcomb.
Photo by Shawn Soper

The Mallards were unbeaten with a perfect 13-0 mark, but had a rematch with familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul looming on the road last Friday. The Mallards struggled early and trailed 19-7 at the half, but chipped away through the third to cut the lead to single digits heading into the final period. However, the Sabres pulled out the 40-30 win to hand Worcester its first loss of the season. Back in action on Saturday, the Mallards fell to Salisbury Christian, 38-29, to tighten the top of the standings in the ESIAC.

Back to its home court on Tuesday for a Senior Day contest with Delmarva Christian, the Worcester girls took care of business to improve to 14-2 including a 9-2 conference mark. In the first quarter, a Leigh Lingo steal and fast-break layup staked Worcester to a 9-2 lead, but the Royals scored the last two baskets of the first quarter, which ended with Worcester on top, 9-6.

Madison Bescak scored on Worcester’s first possession of the second quarter, but the Royals answered to cut the lead to 11-8. A pair of baskets by Leigh Lingo and Hannah Merritt pushed the lead to 15-9 and another steal and layup by Leigh Lingo just before the buzzer put Worcester up 17-9 at the half.

Regan Lingo scored on Worcester’s first possession of the third quarter, but Delmarva Christian scored on three straight trips down the floor to cut the lead to 19-15. A basket and a free throw by Hannah Merritt stopped the run and pushed the Worcester lead back to 22-15 with just over a minute left in the third. However, the Royals made a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 22-18 and the outcome was still very much in doubt.

Baskets by Karlie Southcomb and Hailey Merritt to start the fourth pushed the lead back 26-18 and Leigh Lingo hit Melissa Laws with a perfect assist to extend the lead to 28-20, but the Royals responded again and cut the lead to 28-22. However, baskets down the stretch by Emily Copeland, Laws and Leigh Lingo closed out the 34-24 win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.