Worcester Girls Rebound From 1st Loss

Worcester Prep’s Leigh Lingo makes a cut toward the basket during the first half on Tuesday’s game against Delmarva Christian. The Mallards beat the Royals, 34-24. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rebounded from its first two losses of the season after starting 13-0 with win over Delmarva Christian at home on Senior Day on Tuesday.

The Mallards were unbeaten with a perfect 13-0 mark, but had a rematch with familiar rival Saints Peter and Paul looming on the road last Friday. The Mallards struggled early and trailed 19-7 at the half, but chipped away through the third to cut the lead to single digits heading into the final period. However, the Sabres pulled out the 40-30 win to hand Worcester its first loss of the season. Back in action on Saturday, the Mallards fell to Salisbury Christian, 38-29, to tighten the top of the standings in the ESIAC.

Back to its home court on Tuesday for a Senior Day contest with Delmarva Christian, the Worcester girls took care of business to improve to 14-2 including a 9-2 conference mark. In the first quarter, a Leigh Lingo steal and fast-break layup staked Worcester to a 9-2 lead, but the Royals scored the last two baskets of the first quarter, which ended with Worcester on top, 9-6.

Madison Bescak scored on Worcester’s first possession of the second quarter, but the Royals answered to cut the lead to 11-8. A pair of baskets by Leigh Lingo and Hannah Merritt pushed the lead to 15-9 and another steal and layup by Leigh Lingo just before the buzzer put Worcester up 17-9 at the half.

Regan Lingo scored on Worcester’s first possession of the third quarter, but Delmarva Christian scored on three straight trips down the floor to cut the lead to 19-15. A basket and a free throw by Hannah Merritt stopped the run and pushed the Worcester lead back to 22-15 with just over a minute left in the third. However, the Royals made a three-pointer at the buzzer to cut the lead to 22-18 and the outcome was still very much in doubt.

Baskets by Karlie Southcomb and Hailey Merritt to start the fourth pushed the lead back 26-18 and Leigh Lingo hit Melissa Laws with a perfect assist to extend the lead to 28-20, but the Royals responded again and cut the lead to 28-22. However, baskets down the stretch by Emily Copeland, Laws and Leigh Lingo closed out the 34-24 win.