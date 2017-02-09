Worcester Prep Lower And Middle School Chess Club Participates In Chess Tournament

Some members of the Worcester Prep (WPS) Lower and Middle School Chess Club, run by Head of Lower School Celeste Bunting, traveled to Salisbury this month for the Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism Annual Youth Chess Tournament. Third grader, Ansh Batra won first place in his ages 8-9 division. Ten students from WPS competed, with seven placing out of four divisions. Pictured, front from left, are Jackson Curry-Crayton, fifth place ages 7 and younger; Batra; Preston Adkins; Jackson Fernley; and James Haley, fourth place ages 8-9; and, back, Ibrahim Khan, second places ages 10-11; Edward Martikyan, fourth place ages 10-11; Lydia Schwartz; Joseph Schwartz, fourth places ages 12 and over; and Daniel Chen, fifth place ages 12 and over. Submitted Photos