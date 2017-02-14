Seal Returns To The Ocean

The seal that has been resting on 15th Street in Ocean City since Saturday returned to the ocean today. Video courtesy of Emily Meadows
OCEAN CITY – As residents deal with chilling temperatures in the remaining days of winter, this weekend's 34th Annual Seaside Boat Show gives the resort community hope for the warmer months to come. This President's Day weekend, 350 boats, 140 exhibits and 50 dealers will overtake the Roland E. Powell Convention Center, where visitors can
OCEAN CITY — Despite the presentation of some last-minute statistical data, Ocean City officials were not inclined to rescind a deal to purchase a downtown parcel that will ultimately be used as a new public works facility for the Boardwalk tram. Two weeks ago, the Mayor and Council approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of
SNOW HILL – A decline in enrollment and the rising cost of medical benefits forced Wor-Wic Community College to seek financial help from Worcester and Wicomico counties this week. On Tuesday Murray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, approached both the Worcester County Commissioners and the Wicomico County Council to ask for funding to help cover a