A Week In Business – February 17, 2017

Deputy Director Named

SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners announce the promotion of Kathryn Gordon to the position of Worcester County Economic Development (WCED) deputy director. She will step into her new role with WCED on Feb. 27.

“Kathryn’s unique combination of business ownership experience and human resources education will serve WCED, as we prioritize the expansion of workforce development resources in our County,” WCED Director Merry Mears said.

Gordon, who along with her husband, Matt, owned and operated the family-owned Gordon Family Golf Center and Albatross Golf Management Company, joined the Worcester County Government team in 2013, where she worked in County Administration while completing her education. She earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Phoenix University and a Master of Science Degree in Human Resources Management from University of Maryland University College.

“Through owning and running businesses with my husband, Matt, over the years, I understand the hard work and planning that goes into getting the doors open on a new business and the excitement that a new entrepreneur feels when flicking on the switch that lights up the ‘OPEN’ sign,” Gordon said. “I’m thrilled for this opportunity to work with Director Mears and the business community.”

Leadership Post Filled

SALISBURY — Adams Radio Group has named Paul Burton as vice president and general manager for its Salisbury-Ocean City cluster.

Burton started his radio career in 1987 in Baltimore with WCBM-AM. Later, he served WBAL-AM and Radio One. In 2002, he and his wife Wendy relocated to Ocean City. He comes to Adams from Iheart Radio where he served as vice president of sales in Salisbury until last October.

“I am so excited to be working in the community I love and with four heritage radio stations. Adams and I share the same vision in regard serving the community. The live and local aspect of Adams Radio will allow me and my team to truly super-serve the local area across Delmarva. Amazing things are ahead of us,” he said.

Real Estate Forum Held

SALISBURY — SVN|Miller Commercial Real Estate with offices in Salisbury, Bethesda, Wilmington, Del. and Seaford, Del. recently held its 2017 Commercial Real Estate Forum at the Guerrieri Academic Commons at Salisbury University. The forum was focused on providing relevant information to real estate investors regarding economics, community development and market statistics.

The event drew nearly 250 commercial real estate investors and featured Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as guest speaker and keynote speaker Anirban Basu of Sage Policy Group. The event also included an economic development panel with Somerset representative Danny Thompson, Worcester representative Merry Mears and Wicomico representative Dave Ryan.

Wesley Cox, senior advisor and moderator of the event, said, “2016 was a very robust year in commercial real estate. In the Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset County region, commercial real estate sales volume was up 100% from last year, the number of sales was up nearly 20%, and inventory was down 40% from 6 years ago. The fundamentals have shown us that we have not only seen the stabilization of values, but we have started to see an increase in values for the first time in several years. The market is very segmented so this does not hold true for all asset types, but in some cases Seller’s now ‘hold the cards’ with more negotiating power than buyers and therefore it’s becoming more of seller’s market.”

Intern Announced

SALISBURY — United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore has announced the addition of a new Volunteer Center Intern to promote services and opportunities throughout Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester counties. Eleanor Brown recently joined the United Way team thanks to a Volunteer Generation Fund grant from the Maryland Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism.

Brown is currently a sophomore at Salisbury University, majoring in social work and political science. In her new position, she will be responsible promoting United Way’s GET CONNECTED Volunteer Center, volunteer engagement, community outreach, and outcome tracking.

GET CONNECTED is United Way’s free online tool connecting community members and organizations with resources, local needs, special events and opportunities to volunteer.

Bank Promotions

SALISBURY — Edward M. Thomas, president and CEO of The Bank of Delmarva, recently announced that Rena Bryant, Ashley Lucas Clevenger and Mona Mullinix were promoted within the corporation.

Bryant joined the bank in 2015 as the accounting manager. She was recently promoted to the role of assistant cashier. She graduated from the Forbes School of Business at Ashford University in 2016 with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance with a minor in accounting.

Clevenger joined the bank in 2006. She was recently promoted to assistant vashier in the Credit Department. Clevenger graduated from Radford University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Merchandising and Business Management. She is currently enrolled in her second year of Maryland Banking School.

Mullinix joined the bank as a credit analyst/assistant cashier in July 2015. She was recently promoted to assistant vice president. Prior to joining the bank she was employed as a credit analyst, a loan administrator and an administrative assistant. She has been employed in the financial services industry for 25 years.

Influential List Member

SALISBURY — The Daily Record recently named Dr. Peggy Naleppa, president/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System and Peninsula Regional Medical Center, to its 2017 listing of Influential Marylanders. Naleppa joins Salisbury University President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach as Eastern Shore recipients of the recognition. Both are two-time honorees.

Fifty-one Influential Marylanders were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, healthcare, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology.

“This year’s Influential Marylanders demonstrate an impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Publisher of The Daily Record. “What they say is important, and what they do makes a difference in the lives of many in Maryland and beyond. The Daily Record is honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

Naleppa has previously been honored by The Daily Record as One of Maryland’s Top 100 Women and as One of Maryland’s Most Admired CEOs. She has also been inducted into the Circle of Excellence and the Circle of Leadership respectively as a three-time recipient of each award.

“While I am honored, this recognition wouldn’t be possible without an outstanding team and the team effort that our healthcare family puts forth each day,” said Naleppa. “It’s my privilege to be leading this well-respected medical institution and to accept on behalf of everyone at PRMC and in the Peninsula Regional Health System, as this team does more to influence an exceptional healthcare experience for our patients and their families than any one individual person ever could.”

The 51 winners, among them Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, will be recognized on Thursday, March 23, at a reception at The Grand Lodge, 304 International Circle in Cockeysville.

Agent Joins New Firm

OCEAN CITY – Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT has announced that Ed Wehnert, previously with Mark Fritschle Group/Condominium Realty, has become a commercial agent with the Ocean City 64th Street office. Wehnert, who brings more than 30 plus years of commercial and residential real estate experience in the Ocean City market, will focus on the sale of hospitality, land, multi-family and commercial properties.

Wehnert, who has participated in the sale and settlement of over 1,500 properties to date, will specialize in guiding developers and builders through the approval and construction process, coordinating the sale of newly constructed homes, lots, hotels, retail, offices and condominiums, and assist in site selection of residential and commercial properties.

A long-time Ocean City resident, he also holds the prestigious National Association of Realtors CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member) designation, an advanced degree which only 9,500 professionals hold worldwide.

Wehnert has trained and managed new construction sales teams as well as managed real estate offices for both Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Ocean City and independent brokerage companies.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Ed join the Coldwell Banker Commercial team. His commercial real estate acumen is beyond compare and he knows the Ocean City market better than anyone,” said Lynn Mauk, branch manager of the Ocean City 64th Street office of Coldwell Banker.