AGH Foundation Receives $2,000 Donation In Memory Of Don, Bob And Kathy D’Ambrogi

Atlantic General Hospital Foundation received a $2,000 donation from Tom D’Ambrogi in memory of family members Don, Bob and Kathy D’Ambrogi toward its Campaign for the Future and the development of the new Regional Cancer Care Center. D’Ambrogi established the DBK Memorial Golf Classic, held at Bayside Resort Golf Club in Selbyville, Del., in honor of his siblings Don and Bob D’Ambrogi and Kathy Mattesich. Funds from this event were donated directly to cancer research and the new John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center. Pictured, from left, are John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr., co-chair of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future; D’Ambrogi; Toni Keiser, vice president of Public Relations at Atlantic General Hospital; and Cheryl Nottingham, vice president of Finance at Atlantic General Hospital. Submitted Photos